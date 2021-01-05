PAX Gold 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.83 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $86.65 million and $9.83 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $2,014.15 or 0.05942282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00042790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00343092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025127 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 43,020 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

