PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Down 1.4%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 9,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 11,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PAX Global Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

