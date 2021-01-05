Patron (PAT) Trading Up 33.7% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Patron has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $29,410.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Exrates, CoinBene and LATOKEN. During the last week, Patron has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00314479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00125792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00516367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00275229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit, IDAX, YoBit, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

