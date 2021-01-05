Patron Achieves Market Cap of $2.29 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Patron has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $65,635.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00257566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00496418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00260516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017729 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Exrates, LATOKEN, YoBit, CoinBene, IDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.