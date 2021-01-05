Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PATK. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.20.

PATK opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $340,287.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 263,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,794 shares of company stock worth $976,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

