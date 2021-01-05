Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s (PKI) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PKI. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.45.
Shares of PKI traded up C$2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$42.60. 562,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 31.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.13.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at C$22,544,046.
About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
