Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s (PKI) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PKI. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.45.

Shares of PKI traded up C$2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$42.60. 562,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 31.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.13.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 2.0045407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at C$22,544,046.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

