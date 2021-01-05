Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

PKI stock traded up C$1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.40. 721,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. Parkland Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.13.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 2.0045407 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

