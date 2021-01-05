Park National Corp OH Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after buying an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

NYSE ITW opened at $203.13 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

