Park National Corp OH Sells 300 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.5% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,838,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nestlé by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 29.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSRGY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

