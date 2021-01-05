Park National Corp OH Sells 246 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $10,170,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $12,960,000. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of TSM opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

