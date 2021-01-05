Park National Corp OH Has $2.18 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.