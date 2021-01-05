Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Paragon Shipping shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 58,499 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

