Pantos (PAN) Price Hits $0.0368 on Exchanges

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pantos has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $5,027.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00303736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00122033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00508496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00049897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00268516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,169 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

