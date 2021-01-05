Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report sales of $23.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.45 million to $24.24 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $27.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $75.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.88 million to $76.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $132.12 million, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $139.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $3,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACB opened at $26.38 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

