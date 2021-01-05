P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.07

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.07 and traded as high as $49.40. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 3,809 shares trading hands.
PTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. P.A.M. Transportation Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
