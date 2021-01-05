P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.07

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.07 and traded as high as $49.40. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 3,809 shares trading hands.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. P.A.M. Transportation Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.