Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Oxford Immunotec Global Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

