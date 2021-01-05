Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $221.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.27.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

