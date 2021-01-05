Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Senior Officer André Le Bel Sells 25,300 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,619.85.
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) stock opened at C$16.83 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.18.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5762618 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.43.
About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
