Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Senior Officer André Le Bel Sells 25,300 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,619.85.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) stock opened at C$16.83 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5762618 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -22.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.43.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

