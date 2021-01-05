Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.97

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.97 and traded as high as $87.49. Oshkosh shares last traded at $85.07, with a volume of 394,299 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 174.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 318,847 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,139,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 68.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.