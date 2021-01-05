Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Oshkosh by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,462. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

