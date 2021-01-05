Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.63

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 156688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

About Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

