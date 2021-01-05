Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.90

Shares of Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.79 ($0.04), with a volume of 19987143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.16 ($0.03).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.18 million and a P/E ratio of -24.60.

About Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold Projects consisting of 49% interest in three investigation permits in Salamanca province and 44% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province, western Spain.

