Ormeus Cash (OMC) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $147,952.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00483171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 102.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

