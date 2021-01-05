Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of OBNK opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 139.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

