Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) Trading 6% Higher

Orgenesis Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGS) shares traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.77. 108,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 82,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Orgenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orgenesis by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orgenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orgenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000.

About Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS)

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

