Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) Trading 6% Higher

Orgenesis Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGS) shares traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.77. 108,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 82,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.
Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.
About Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS)
Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.
