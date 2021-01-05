OrganiGram (OGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 54,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,993. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $341.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

