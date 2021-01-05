Orchid Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Orchid has a total market cap of $94.55 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00352707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024851 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

