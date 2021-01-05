Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $466,009.29 and approximately $16.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,003.97 or 0.99752747 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00271952 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.00490771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00145593 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002773 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007253 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00036909 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.