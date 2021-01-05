Orbit Chain Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $33.41 million and $816,543.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00045156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00350466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024478 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

