Oppenheimer Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $93.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $79.95.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 28,327 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 255.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 110.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

