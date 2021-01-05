Ontology Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $381.71 million and approximately $174.30 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

