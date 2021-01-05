OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ONEW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.84 million. Analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $161,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

