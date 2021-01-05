OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
ONEW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
NASDAQ ONEW opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $33.60.
In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $161,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Featured Story: Momentum Investing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.