OneLedger (OLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $121,071.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, UEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $121,071.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00342033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025431 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,847,065 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, CoinEx, IDEX, UEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

