On.Live (ONL) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One On.Live token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. On.Live has a market capitalization of $248,851.08 and $63.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, On.Live has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00346216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023922 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.