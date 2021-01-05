OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $766.20 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00010910 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $493.83 million and $766.20 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00275048 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.