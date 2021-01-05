Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Cap Hits $174.32 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $174.32 million and $51.90 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001259 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00303736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00122033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00508496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00049897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00268516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.