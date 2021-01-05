Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NXJ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 60,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,976. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

