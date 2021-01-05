Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NXJ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 60,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,976. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
