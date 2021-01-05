Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. 2,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
