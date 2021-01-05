Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Up 1%

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $33.80. 16,805 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.