NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.25

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.25 and traded as high as $14.94. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 749,463 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NS. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 903,507 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 805,270 shares during the period. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

