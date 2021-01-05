NuShares Price Up 22.1% This Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, NuShares has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $1,382.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007758 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,850,770,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,668,969 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

