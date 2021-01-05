NULS One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.46 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $21.85 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00309465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00513901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272099 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018221 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.