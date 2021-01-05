NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.11.

NRG stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. NRG Energy has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

