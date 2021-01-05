NPCoin Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market cap of $368,523.44 and $344.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008921 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

