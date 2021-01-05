Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $72.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $1,231,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

