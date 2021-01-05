NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NG opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.85.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 91,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,953.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $730,852.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,909.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 79.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

