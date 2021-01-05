Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NESRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NESRF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Northern Star Resources has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

