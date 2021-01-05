Nord/LB Analysts Give PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) a €69.00 Price Target

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price target from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PUM. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €86.60 ($101.88).

Shares of PUM opened at €91.38 ($107.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. PUMA SE has a 52 week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52 week high of €93.40 ($109.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €86.71 and a 200-day moving average of €76.11.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

