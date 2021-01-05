Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) a €57.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.54 ($70.04).

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

FRA:BNR opened at €65.16 ($76.66) on Monday. Brenntag AG has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.84.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.