Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) a €57.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.54 ($70.04).

FRA:BNR opened at €65.16 ($76.66) on Monday. Brenntag AG has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.84.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

