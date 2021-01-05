Noir (NOR) Reaches Market Cap of $132,366.36

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a market cap of $132,366.36 and approximately $218.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 70.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00028997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00121588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00215342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00498248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00259449 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,407,028 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

